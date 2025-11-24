Wealthy.in Raises ₹130 Cr in Series B Led by Bertelsmann to Scale AI Wealth-Tech Platform

Wealthy.in raised ₹130 crore in a Series B funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments
The wealth-tech platform will deepen its AI-driven product suite and enhance distributor digital infrastructure
The platform manages ₹5,000 crore in client assets through a network of 6,000+ mutual fund distributors
Wealthy.in, a wealth-tech platform catering to mutual-fund distributors and wealth-management professionals, announced that it has raised ₹130 crore in a Series B round led by Bertelsmann India Investments.
The round also drew participation from existing investor Alphawave Global, new backer Shepherd’s Hill, and a group of prominent technology entrepreneurs. The company said the fresh capital will be deployed to deepen its AI-driven product suite and enhance the digital infrastructure available to distributor partners across India.
Start-Up Focus
Founded by IIT–IIM alumni Aditya Agarwal and Prashant Gupta, Wealthy reports that its platform now processes more than ₹300 crore in monthly transactions and oversees client assets of about ₹5,000 crore.
The company works with a network of over 6,000 mutual-fund distributors who collectively serve more than 100,000 clients across more than 1,000 towns. Wealthy claims to onboard approximately 350 new distributors each month and currently operates from 20 offices nationwide with a workforce exceeding 250 employees.
Investor Backing
Investor confidence in the company’s model underpinned the funding round. Rohit Sood of Bertelsmann India Investments said the firm backed Wealthy for its potential to broaden retail participation in equities and develop the next major wealth-tech franchise in India.
He pointed to the relatively low household penetration of equities in the country and framed Wealthy’s technology stack as a tool that could empower independent distributors with professional-grade platforms and product access.
AI Plus Human Advice
Wealthy describes itself as a “tech platform for wealth entrepreneurs,” integrating AI-powered advisory workflows, rapid KYC and onboarding, white-labeled distributor solutions, and embedded data analytics to reduce manual processes that traditionally burden advisers.
The founders argue that independent mutual-fund distributors form the backbone of India’s retail wealth distribution but lack technology capable of scaling their businesses. Wealthy aims to fill that gap by providing infrastructure that enables institutional-quality advisory delivery at scale.
The company situates its growth within the broader expansion of India’s wealth ecosystem. Mutual-fund assets under management have grown sharply in recent years, and the domestic wealth management market is expected to expand significantly. Wealthy says its own AUM has climbed from about ₹200 crore three years ago to ₹5,000 crore today, reflecting not only platform adoption but also a rising wave of retail participation and distributor-led entrepreneurship.
Fund Utlisiation
Agarwal and Gupta said the proceeds from the Series B will accelerate product development, particularly in AI features for client engagement and portfolio analytics, while also broadening distribution and product access for independent advisers.
The investment, they suggested, reinforces a thesis that niche fintech infrastructure, when combined with human advisory expertise and automation, can play a critical role in shaping India’s next phase of wealth creation. For Wealthy, the challenge will lie in executing AI products that materially reduce distributor workload and pushing the platform’s reach beyond its current footprint.