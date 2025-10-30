Cyclone Montha Kills Three, Damages Crops in Andhra Pradesh

According to The Hindu, the severe cyclonic storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between 11.30 pm on October 28 and 12.30 am on October 29, close to Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Wind speeds touched 90 kmph near the Machilipatnam coast as the storm crossed the coast. It gradually weakened into a cyclonic storm by 2.30 am and then into a deep depression by 8.30 am on October 29, it added.