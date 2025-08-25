What the law covers—and misses

India’s legal toolkit was not designed for synthetic media, yet parts of it bite. The Information Technology Act, 2000 penalises identity theft and cheating by personation using a computer resource; it also criminalises obscene and sexually explicit content, which covers much deepfake pornography. However, Sharma believes that the legal framework is inadequate. “ The IT Act of 2000 is at least five years behind technological reality. Authorities—whether the Election Commission or the government—are always playing catch-up. It’s like scams: by the time the police crack one, a new one had already started.” He likens the fight against deepfakes to the battle against drugs: “First, you educate people—show them how it destroys lives. Second, you punish the sellers. With deepfakes, too, you must combine awareness with strict regulation.”