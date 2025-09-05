Zomato, Swiggy Stare at Small GST Burden, but Brokerages See Tailwinds Intact

Cost Impact Modest, But Pressure on Margins

Brokerages expect only a marginal direct hit from the tax changes. Morgan Stanley’s estimates suggests that Zomato could see a potential impact of about ₹2 per order, while Swiggy’s cost impact is pegged at ₹2.6 per order in FY25. Swiggy Instamart’s incremental burden is seen at under ₹1 per order. Analysts note that because delivery revenue was already taxed in most cases, the change formalises liability rather than adding significant new costs.