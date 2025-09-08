Swiggy Shares Surge 4.5% Nomura Initiates 'Buy' Call; Eternal Gets Price Upgrade

While Swiggy received an initiation of coverage from a global brokerage firm and Eternal was awarded a target price upgrade. Brokerage firm Nomura initiated coverage on Swiggy with a 'buy' rating and a price target of ₹550 per share, implying a potential upside of around 25% from Friday's closing levels. Amped up by the upbeat growth outlook painted by Nomura, shares of Swiggy soared 4.5% in opening trade today.



Nomura said that Swiggy's food delivery business is now on a steady profitability trajectory and is expected to remain a key cash generator. While the company's quick commerce vertical still holds a challenger position, profitability in this segment is also likely to improve, the brokerage believes.