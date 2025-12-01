  1. home
  2. News
  3. Govt to offload up to 6 stake in bank of maharashtra aims to garner 2600 crore

Govt to Offload Up to 6% Stake in Bank of Maharashtra, Aims to Garner ₹2,600 Crore

At the current market price, the government would be able to garner about ₹2,600 crore by offloading up to 6% stake in the bank

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bank of Maharashtra
info_icon

The government has decided to divest up to 6% stake in state-owned Bank of Maharashtra through an Offer for Sale commencing on Tuesday.

At the current market price, the government would be able to garner about ₹2,600 crore by offloading up to 6% stake in the bank.

"Offer for Sale in Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) opens tomorrow for Non-Retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Wednesday. Government offers to disinvest 5% equity in the bank with an additional 1% as a green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The government currently holds a 79.60% stake in the Pune-based bank.

Related Content
Related Content

With the stake dilution, the bank would be able to meet the minimum public shareholding norm of 25% as the government stake will come down below 75%.

This is in line with the Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which mandate that all listed companies, including those in the public sector, must have a minimum public shareholding of 25%.

Capital market regulator Sebi has given forbearance to CPSEs and public sector financial institutions till August 2026.

Other four lenders where government's stake is more than minimum public shareholding threshold are Indian Overseas Bank at 94.6%, Punjab & Sind Bank 93.9%, UCO Bank 91%, and Central Bank of India 89.3%. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×