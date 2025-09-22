What is the key factor for scaling space start-ups in India?



In the space sector it is easy for entrepreneurs to get carried away by the beauty and complexity of the technology itself. But building a successful and sustainable business requires more than technical brilliance. It demands early exposure to the right kind of business mentorship. Without guidance on how to translate technology into commercially viable products and services, start-ups face the greatest risk of all: market risk. You could spend years developing something groundbreaking but if it does not align with customer needs or fails to find a paying market, the company risks collapsing despite having world-class technology.