Under the revised online MBA programme, learners will have the option to choose Artificial Intelligence for Business as a new elective, providing insights into the application of AI across business functions and strategic decision-making. The programme offers a wide range of specialisations, including Finance, Human Resource Management, Project Management, International Business, Analytics and Data Science, Marketing, Operations Management, Supply Chain Management, BFSI, IT and FinTech, Information System Management, Retail Management, and Digital Marketing. Learners can opt for one elective for super specialisation or two electives for dual specialisation, offering greater flexibility to align their academic pursuits with career aspirations.