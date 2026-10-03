Operation Toofan Goes To The Grassroots: Kerala Launches Its Largest Mass Mobilisation Against Drugs, 'Toofan Thaddesham', In Every Ward Of The State

"The biggest strength in this fight is the participation of our mothers and sisters," he said. "A mother is the first to notice when something changes in her child. That is why mothers will play a decisive role in this people's movement. Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of Gram Swaraj: villages strong enough to govern and protect themselves. That is what we are building against drugs. Every ward will become its own first line of defence. It is time for every one of us to say, 'Njan ente naadinte kaavalaal': I am the guardian of my land."