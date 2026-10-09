ISDM Hosts DoDM 2026 To Explore What Makes Social Change Last

The day's conversations spanned four interconnected tracks across governance, government systems, funding and impact: “Building Institutions, Not Just Organisations”, which examined the governance, leadership and resilience needed for institutions to endure beyond individuals and funding cycles; “From Schemes to Systems”, which explored how public systems can become more adaptive and capable of sustaining change at scale; “Funding the Future We Say We Want”, which examined the funding relationships and forms of capital needed to support long-term change; and “What is Impact Beyond the Numbers?”, which explored how the sector can move beyond outputs to understand whether change is truly taking root and enduring over time.