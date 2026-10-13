GSMAI Launched To Build A Trusted Ecosystem For India's Global Skills Mobility, With 17 Founding Organisations

The programme also featured a keynote by Shri Shashank Mani, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development, Parliament of India, who highlighted "There is almost a need for 65 to 70 million people globally, and India has a surplus of professionals of the 40 million variety. This mismatch has to be answered by institutions which are bringing them together."underscoring the opportunity to connect India's talent and skilling capabilities with evolving global workforce needs.