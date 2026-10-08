Bisleri International Partners With Meerut Cantonment, The H2OMovement, Pact To Advance Responsible Water And Plastic Management

Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon, Founder PACT and H2Omovement explained, “The youth are not simply the leaders of tomorrow -they are the changemakers of today. From the world’s largest democracy, we have an extraordinary opportunity to mobilise millions of young voices around one of humanity’s most fundamental responsibilities: protecting water. Every drop we save is an investment in our collective future. Through the Bisleri H2OMovement and PACT, our mission is to take ‘Walk for Water, Walk for Life’ from a message into a people’s movement -connecting students, families, institutions and communities and inspiring them to become ambassadors for water, sustainability and responsible living. If we can inspire a generation to value every drop and take responsibility for the waste it creates, we can create change that travels from Meerut to India and from India to the world, taking sustainability into homes and communities.”