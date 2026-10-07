Azbil to Present Automation Solutions as a Platinum Partner at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2026.

Advanced automation

Control Valve 6000 Series:

Engineered for optimal flow control performance the Control Valve 6000 Series provides precise and stable control for industrial processes. Designed for reliability and efficiency it helps plants maintain consistent performance while supporting safe and sustainable operations.



we.ble™:

we.ble is Azbil’s unified brand for Next-Gen Solution for plants and factories. By bringing together Azbil’s applications and services it enables more seamless use of data and closer integration across operations. Through collaboration and co-creation with customers and partners Azbil aims to support safe stable and efficient operations.



Building automation

Intelligent Building Management System (IBMS):

An open and scalable platform that integrates monitors and controls multiple building systems through a unified interface. It provides operational insights that support efficient facility management and efforts to improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).