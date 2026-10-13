Anshul Singhal Launches Vantrock Real Assets With Approx INR 4,200 Approx USD 434 Million Crore Gross Development Value

”Much of India's warehousing was built before anyone asked whether it was safe to work in. As a result, fire, structure, lighting, ventilation – these aspects were not prioritised. Bringing that stock to standard is as much a governance task as a real estate one, and it is the part of this plan I care about most. Vantrock is run by people who have built this product before to global standards and know what compliance means on a site, not on a slide. My focus as chairman would be to make sure that standard holds as the platform scales, in the boardroom and on the ground, so what is built here outlasts all of us,” says Shailesh V. Haribhakti, Chairman of the Board, Vantrock.