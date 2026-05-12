Yazu Goes Global: India’s Most Celebrated Pan-Asian Destination Opens Its First Chapter Abroad In Galle, Sri Lanka

The Menu: Pan-Asian Mastery, Reimagined for the Coast

At the heart of Yazu Galle is a menu that reads like a culinary journey across Asia, one that has been thoughtfully reinterpreted through the lens of Galle’s coastal freshness and Sri Lankan terroir. Under the culinary direction of Chef Ranjan Thapa, the kitchen operates across multiple disciplines simultaneously, each executed with the precision the Yazu name demands.

The World of Sushi is a chapter unto itself, spanning Classic Nigiri, Aburi Nigiri (flame-seared tableside), and Sashimi, with premium cuts including Norwegian Salmon, Hamachi (Yellow Tail), Japanese Grilled Eel (Unagi), and the prized Blue Fin Tuna Chu-Toro.

Signature Maki Rolls range from the inventive Yazu Watermelon Roll to the indulgent Ocean Platters, which bring together the best of the sushi counter in a single, curated spread.

The Dim Sum programme spans Cantonese classics and contemporary creations with equal confidence: Experience Dim Sum Basket, the chef’s own selection of the kitchen’s finest, served in a single bamboo steamer.

The Hot Stone Grill brings robata-inspired theatre to the table: Grilled Miso Black Cod, Jumbo Prawn with Thai herb sweet chilli, Australian Lamb Chops in Korean Gochujang sauce, and the standout Guy Kushi, Wagyu beef skewers glazed with Hibachi sauce — each grilled to order with a precision that honours the ingredient. For the larger table, the Aromatic Peking Duck, slow-cooked, carved, and served with thin pancakes and condiments, is Yazu Galle’s most ceremonial dish, and rightly so.

The Beverage Edit: Japanese Precision Meets Tropical Indulgence

Inspired by the rhythm of the coast, the Yazu Galle beverage menu, led by Sudesh Suvarna, is conceived to bridge Japanese precision with the laid-back energy of Galle.

The mocktail menu is thoughtful & features drinks like Heat Check, spicy, zesty, and refreshing with a citrus kick, and Mock Penzi, fruity, tangy, and refreshing with a herbal twist.

A Partnership Built on Shared Vision

The Radisson Blu Resort Galle, with a long-standing reputation as one of Sri Lanka’s southern coast’s most celebrated luxury destinations, aligns naturally with Yazu’s positioning as a brand that refuses to compromise on setting or experience.

Talking about the partnership, Bob Kundanmal, Chairman, Sino Lanka Hotels Holding Ltd, said, “We are delighted to partner with Yazu Hospitality to bring this exceptional Pan-Asian concept to Radisson Blu Resort Galle. Sri Lanka has always embraced diverse culinary experiences, and Yazu’s refined approach, combined with its strong brand identity, adds a new dimension to our dining offerings. We are confident that Yazu Galle will set a new benchmark in the region, enhancing the resort’s positioning as a premier lifestyle and dining destination on the southern coast.”

Factsheet:

Address: 523C Colombo Road, Ginthota, Galle, Sri Lanka

Timings: 12 Noon to 12 Midnight, Daily

Reservations: +94 70 748 6486

Average per cover: LKR 10,000

ABOUT YAZU

YAZU is a premium Pan-Asian dining and lifestyle destination where Asian essence meets contemporary energy. Founded by Ranbir Nagpal and Atul Chopra, Yazu redefines Pan-Asian dining through authenticity, innovation, and exceptional service. With locations across Mumbai, Goa, Indore, Chandigarh, and Bangalore, YAZU continues to expand its vision across India and beyond, with Yazu Galle and Yazu Colombo marking the brand’s first international chapters.

ABOUT RADISSON BLU RESORT GALLE

Radisson Blu Resort Galle is a premier beachfront property on Sri Lanka’s southern coast, offering world-class hospitality in one of the island’s most celebrated destinations. The resort is part of the Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s largest and most dynamic hotel groups.

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