Dr. Harvansh Chawla Appointed Chairman Of BRISEC Chamber Of Commerce & Industry; Steps Down From BRICS CCI To Assume Expanded Global Role

Dr.Harvansh Chawla, a distinguished legal expert and leader in international trade and policy, has been appointed Chairman of the BRISEC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, marking a significant step in his continued engagement with global economic collaboration.

In view of this expanded responsibility, Dr. Chawla has stepped down as Chairman of the BRICS CCI, where he played a key role in strengthening trade, investment, and institutional dialogue among BRICS+ nations.

A Broader Global Mandate

BRISEC with a wider international outlook, focusing on facilitating trade and investment across a broader set of countries and economic corridors beyond the BRICS framework.

Under the leadership of Dr.Harvansh Chawla, BRISEC aims to:

Strengthen cross-border trade and investment opportunities

Foster partnerships across emerging and established markets

Encourage innovation and collaboration across key sectors

Facilitate policy dialogue to enable smoother global business engagement

A Natural Progression of Leadership

Dr. Chawla’s appointment reflects a natural progression of his work in international economic engagement.

During his tenure at BRICS CCI, he contributed to building platforms that enabled businesses, policymakers, and institutions to collaborate across borders. His new role at BRISEC is expected to build upon this foundation—expanding the scope of engagement to a wider global landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chawla said:

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of BRICS CCI and contribute to strengthening economic collaboration among BRICS+ nations. The opportunity to now take on a broader role with BRISEC CCI comes with both responsibility and purpose.

In an increasingly interconnected world, there is a need to create platforms that go beyond traditional frameworks and facilitate wider engagement across regions. BRISEC seeks to contribute to this vision by enabling meaningful partnerships, dialogue, and sustainable growth across diverse economic ecosystems.”

Expanding the Horizon of Collaboration

With its broader mandate, BRISEC CCI is positioned to serve as a platform that connects businesses, industry leaders, and policymakers across multiple regions—enabling collaboration that extends beyond established economic groupings.

BRISEC will organise forums, trade delegations, and policy interactions aimed at strengthening global economic ties and enhancing opportunities for businesses to scale across markets.

About BRISEC Chamber of Commerce & Industry

The BRISEC Chamber of Commerce & Industry is an organization, recognised by NeetiAayog, focused on promoting trade, investment, and economic cooperation across a wide spectrum of global markets. It serves as a platform for businesses, policymakers, and stakeholders to foster partnerships, drive innovation, and support sustainable economic growth beyond traditional economic blocs.

For media queries, contact: Rajiv Sahni, CEO BRISEC CCI – +91 9967103005

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