Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister Resigns on Coal Import Issue Days After Surviving No Trust Motion

Defending Jayakodi, senior minister Bimal Rathnayaka told reporters here, “There is no loss to the state, the company may have lost. But the cost of the loss would not be transferred to electricity consumers.” Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka appointed the high-powered Presidential Commission to probe Lanka Coal Ltd from the time coal came to be imported for power generation going back decades until April 16, 2026, a release from the President's Office said.