Radisson Hotel Group Inks Two Resort Deals In Coorg

Radisson Hotel Group on Friday signed agreements for two resorts in Coorg, Karnataka - the 102-key Purple Mist Resort & Spa and the 78-room Purple Palms Resort & Spa - in partnership with SLN Hotels & Resorts.
"With this signing, we are entering Coorg with a differentiated approach in a high-demand leisure market. The dual-resort model enables us to create a combined offering, catering to both individual travellers and large-format events," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and COO, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said.
Radisson Hotel Group has over 200 hotels in operation and development across the country.
JSW, JFE unveil new identity for JV JSW Steel and Japan's JFE Steel Corporation on Friday unveiled the new corporate identity for their 50:50 Joint Venture (JV).
The ceremony unveiling the JSW JFE Steel Limited name, (formerly JSW Sambalpur Steel Ltd) coincides with completion of 15 years of the JSW–JFE strategic alliance.
The ceremony was attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, JSW Group's Parth Jindal, JFE Holdings President & CEO Yoshihisa Kitano, and Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono.