Water Transversality: The New Frontier Of Climate Resilience At SB64 Bonn

Bonn [Germany], June 22: As climate impacts intensify across the globe, a growing consensus is emerging that water must move from the periphery to the centre of climate governance. Against this backdrop, India Water Foundation (IWF), in partnership with CICERO (Center for International Climate Research) and the AKO Foundation, convened a High-Level Policy Dialogue on “Cross-Sector Partnerships for Water Security in a Climate Resilient World”, an official side event of the 64th Sessions of the UNFCCC Subsidiary Bodies (SB64) at the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB), Germany.