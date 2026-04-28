Vikram Mayor To Present Sri Lankan Artist Shanaka Kulathunga’s Solo Exhibition ‘Silent Stories’ In New Delhi

“At Gallery Silver Scapes, we have always been committed to fostering meaningful artistic dialogues. Presenting this exhibition in India is an important step towards building a deeper cultural exchange between Sri Lanka and India, which we believe will strongly engage audiences here. Personally, I deeply admire Shanaka’s body of work, especially his seascapes; the strokes and impastos are beautifully handled. I am confident his practice is only going to grow further, and we are glad to be associated with him as our artist,” says Vikram Mayor, Director, Gallery Silver Scapes.