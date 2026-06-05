Verma Family Welcomes A Baby Boy On Dr. Abhishek Verma And Mrs. Anca Verma’s Wedding Anniversary

The newborn has been named ‘Anaditeshwar,’ which means ‘Eternal God’ in Sanskrit. He was born in New Delhi, and both mother and child are healthy. The day also marks the wedding anniversary of Dr. Abhishek Verma and Mrs. Anca Verma.