Ultravibrant Integrated Energy Limited Filed DRHP With SEBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Ultravibrant Integrated Energy Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) dated September 24, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The IPO comprises a Fresh Issue of up to 1,20,00,000 equity shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 25,00,000 equity shares by the Promoter Selling Shareholder, Mr. Rajeshwer Singh, aggregating up to 1,45,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
According to the DRHP, the net proceeds from the Fresh Issue are proposed to be used for funding the company's long-term working capital requirements, pre-payment or scheduled repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, and general corporate purposes.
Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Inktime India Private Limited) is the Registrar to the Offer.
Ultravibrant Integrated Energy Limited provides renewable energy solutions focused on solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Its services include engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), operation and maintenance (O&M), installation and commissioning (I&C), and consultancy services.
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The company has executed EPC projects in Rajasthan, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana and Maharashtra, with further projects awarded in Karnataka. It also operates as a solar independent power producer (IPP) in Rajasthan, with further IPP projects awarded in Leh-Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh.
During FY24 to FY26, the company commissioned 61 ground-mounted solar projects with a combined capacity of 189.97 MWp and 12,130 kWp across 37 rooftop projects.
According to the DRHP, as of August 31, 2026, the company's EPC project order book stood at ₹65,451.41 Lakhs, while its IPP project order book stood at 37 MW (AC) in solar and 50 MW / 200 MWh in BESS.
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As an IPP, the company operates 31.25 MW (AC) and 39.90 MWp (DC) of solar projects under long-term Power Purchase Agreements with state government power companies. It also provides O&M services for 31 renewable energy projects with an aggregate installed capacity of 116.23 MWp.
The company has secured and executed solar power projects pursuant to tenders issued by state government power companies under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme. Through its associate, the company also offers turnkey BESS solutions for commercial and industrial and open-access customers.
For the period ended March 31, 2026, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹38,399.24 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹5,675.08 Lakhs and PAT of ₹3,339.04 Lakhs.
IPO Disclaimer: This announcement is not an offer or invitation to subscribe to securities. Any offer of securities will be made only through the offer documents filed with the relevant authorities and in accordance with applicable laws.
SEBI Disclaimer: The Securities and Exchange Board of India does not take any responsibility for the financial soundness of the issuer or for the correctness of the statements or opinions expressed in the offer document. Investors should refer to the offer document for complete details and the associated risk factors before making any investment decision.
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