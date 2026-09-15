The Rise Of ‘Access PR’: How Unstop Is Changing The Way Companies Discover Early Talent

This model sits closely with the philosophy behind Unstop. The platform describes its mission around democratising early-talent engagement and moving from pedigree-based selection towards a skills-first future. It currently connects more than 30 million students and early professionals with 35,000+ employers and reaches students across 20,000+ colleges and institutions. And platforms like Unstop are helping build that infrastructure connecting employers with talent not simply by where students study, but by what they can demonstrate.