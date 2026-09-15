Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk Celebrates Fashion, Glamour And Creative Excellence

Speaking about the occasion, Sandeep Nanda shared, “The Indian Fashion Glamour League is a vision to create a platform where creativity, individuality and talent come together and receive the recognition they deserve. India has an incredible pool of talent across fashion, entertainment and the creative industries, and IFGL is our endeavour to bring these diverse voices together. The Gala and Red Carpet Walk is not just about glamour; it is about celebrating journeys, craftsmanship, creativity and the people who continue to shape the industry.”