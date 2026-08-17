Kredily 3.0 Launches KAI, Agentic AI For Payroll And HR, And Expands Into AI-Powered Managed Payroll Services

“HR software has traditionally been a system people operate. Kredily 3.0 changes that model: you tell the system what needs to be done, and the agent executes the work within defined permissions and controls,” said Devendra Khandegar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kredily. “We have spent more than a decade building payroll technology for India and operating at the intersection of payroll, compliance, and HR for 25,000+ businesses. KAI brings that domain experience into an agentic architecture. At the same time, our managed payroll offering allows businesses that don’t want to operate payroll themselves to have Kredily run it for them. The goal is simple: less time operating software, more time making decisions.”