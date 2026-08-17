Miss Universe India Finalists Shreya Bediya Brings Madhya Pradesh Into The Spotlight As A Strong Contender For The Crown

The closing ceremony of the training camp and grooming sessions in Indore featured a special Bollywood Night, where all the finalists dressed up in Bollywood-inspired looks. Shreya recreated an iconic sari look of Sushmita Sen, India’s first Miss Universe, which received widespread appreciation from the audience. According to pageant and fashion experts, Shreya has consistently showcased a unique blend of her cultural roots and contemporary sensibilities at every stage of the competition, helping her steadily strengthen her position among the leading contenders. Speaking to the media on the occasion Shreya said representing Madhya Pradesh on the Miss Universe India stage is the greatest honour of my life. The fact that this journey is unfolding in my hometown, Indore, makes it even more emotional for me. Every time I step onto the stage, I carry with me the dreams, culture, and spirit of my state.