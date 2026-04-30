Spiritual Guide Dr. Sohini Sastri Expands Holistic Life Coaching Practice

Dr Sastri has authored several books, including A Complete Guide to Astrology, Handbook of Corporate and Professional Astrology, Career Astrology Made Easy, Astrology and Medical Science, and the Bengali title Sampurno Aloke Jyotishshastra o Dr Sohini Shastri. Her upcoming book, The Seven Chakras & Mantras: Unlocking the Energy Within for Soul Healing and Life Balance, is expected to further expand her work in holistic healing.