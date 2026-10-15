FITTR Announces Collaboration With PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City To Bring Preventive Healthcare Into Community Living

“India has always been deeply rooted in culture, but fitness and preventive health have not yet become equally rooted in our everyday culture. This can change when people build stronger associations and partnerships within their communities,” said Rohit Chattopadhyay, Co-Founder and Director, FITTR. “Sendh Lake City brings together young families and senior residents in one community, creating the right environment for health to become a shared way of life. FITTR aims to be a catalyst in bringing about this change-making preventive healthcare accessible, continuous and part of everyday community living.”