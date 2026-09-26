SMEBIZZ Shortlisted For 10-Minute Millionaire Challenge At INNOFEST INDIA 3.0 In Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 26: SMEBIZZ has been shortlisted by the Expert Committee for the 10-Minute Millionaire Challenge at INNOFEST INDIA 3.0, scheduled to take place from 30 September to 1 October 2026 at the Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur. The selection provides SMEBIZZ with an opportunity to present its business vision and entrepreneurial approach before investors and members of the startup ecosystem.