Skin Barrier Repair: Why Everyone Is Talking About It In 2026 – Dr. Pallavi Dolas

The skin barrier, also known as the outermost layer of the skin, acts as a protective shield. Its primary role is to retain moisture while defending the skin against environmental aggressors such as pollution, UV radiation, bacteria, and toxins. When this barrier is intact, the skin appears smooth, hydrated, and naturally glowing. However, when it is damaged, the skin becomes vulnerable—leading to dryness, irritation, redness, sensitivity, breakouts, and even premature aging.