Mukul Purohit’s Kontent Media On Why Every Corporate Is Becoming A Content-First Company

In recent years, the way businesses communicate with their audience has undergone a significant shift. What was once driven largely by traditional advertising and campaign-based marketing is now increasingly shaped by consistent, content-led engagement.

According to Mukul Purohit, founder of Kontent Media, this shift is not just a trend but a structural change in how modern brands operate.

“We are moving towards a phase where companies are not just businesses—they are also becoming content ecosystems,”he explains.

The Rise of Content as a Core Business Function

Across industries such as fintech, crypto, and real estate, companies are increasingly investing in short-form video content to stay relevant and visible.

This change is largely driven by evolving consumer behavior. Today’s audience spends a significant amount of time consuming content on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, making content a primary touchpoint between brands and consumers.

Rather than relying solely on paid campaigns, businesses are now focusing on:

Building familiarity through regular content

Educating their audience through short-form videos

Creating a consistent digital presence

As a result, content is no longer treated as a marketing add-on but as a core business function.

The Execution Challenge

While the importance of content is widely acknowledged, execution remains a major challenge for most organizations.

Many companies begin with strong intent but struggle to maintain consistency over time. The challenges often include:

Lack of structured workflows

Limited in-house bandwidth

Delays in production and approvals

Difficulty in scaling output

“Creating a few videos is not the challenge,” says Purohit. “The real challenge is sustaining content production at scale, month after month.”