SK Finance Delivers Robust FY26 Performance; AUM Crosses Rs. 15,755 Cr, PAT Jumps To Rs. 431 Cr

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 4: SK Finance Limited today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, registering growth across key business parameters.

The company registered total income from operations of ₹2,823.60 crore during the FY26, while net profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹431 crore.

SK Finance Limited reported strong growth in its Assets Under Management (AUM), which increased to ₹15,755.22 crore as of March 31, 2026. During FY26, the company recorded total disbursements of ₹9,162.27 crore.

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