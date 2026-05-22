Shiprocket Launches Appointment-Based Delivery For Quick Commerce With 98% On-Time Adherence

New Delhi [India], May 21: Shiprocket, India’s leading e-commerce enablement platform, today announced the launch of Appointment-Based Delivery (ABD), a scheduled logistics service that delivers warehouse-level precision to MSMEs and D2C brands. Designed for sellers moving bulk inventory to platforms such as Zepto, Blinkit, Flipkart, Myntra, Swiggy, and Amazon, ABD achieved 98% on-time adherence during its controlled rollout, establishing a new standard for bulk logistics compliance in India.

This service by Shiprocket Cargo aims to replace unpredictable bulk dispatches with fixed delivery windows, giving brands direct control over shipment timelines and warehouse compliance. On average, sellers have reported up to a 27% reduction in logistics costs, primarily due to improved planning that eliminates last-minute carrier changes.

With ABD, high-volume sellers moving inventory to quick-commerce dark stores, marketplace fulfilment centres, and distributor warehouses can now book delivery slots, secure linehaul schedules, and track shipments in real time, all from their existing Shiprocket dashboard.

Commenting on the launch, Gautam Kapoor, COO, Shiprocket, said, “For a long time, precision logistics was a privilege reserved for enterprises with large supply chain teams and strong carrier relationships. MSMEs relied on reactive, manual systems. With Appointment-Based Delivery, we offer the same infrastructure that supports the largest FMCG companies and marketplaces in India, now accessible to every seller on our platform. Enabling small brands to achieve up to a 98% delivery adherence rate is a significant advancement. The quick commerce era is not a threat to small brands. With the right solution, it is theirs to own.”

ABD Pilot Results at a Glance

98% on-time appointment adherence across trial shipments/sellers

27% reduction in per-shipment logistics cost through optimised multi-carrier allocation

7% incremental improvement in delivery compliance via the dedicated Green Channel

60% of active high-volume Shiprocket Cargo sellers are already using the service

Up to 10% reduction in warehouse rejection rate for participating sellers

24-48 hours saved in transit time to key destination hubs, on average

Salient Features of ABD:

Confirmed slot booking aligned to destination warehouse appointments, no more coordinating via calls or email

Locked linehaul schedules from origin to destination, removing mid-transit uncertainty.

Automated rescheduling is triggered proactively, before any delay occurs

Real-time tracking against scheduled delivery times, with hub-level visibility

Digital proof of delivery (stamp, signature, gate entry, or GRN) to ensure compliance

Dedicated Green Channel for expedited slot booking on Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and other quick commerce platforms

How the ABD as a Service Works

Seller creates a bulk shipment on the Shiprocket Cargo panel and selects Appointment-Based Delivery Seller secures an appointment slot with the destination warehouse (Amazon FC, Blinkit hub, etc.) Confirmed slot is booked on the Shiprocket panel, locking pickup and linehaul schedules Shipment moves through origin hub, dedicated cargo linehaul, and destination processing, all aligned to the appointment window Real-time tracking shows progress against the scheduled delivery time Digital proof of delivery (stamp, signature, gate entry, or GRN) closes the cycle Dedicated Green Channel expedites slot booking for quick commerce platforms

Appointment-Based Delivery is available exclusively to high-volume shippers in FMCG, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, apparel, and beauty. The service is live on the Shiprocket Cargo network, with priority onboarding for sellers managing consistent multi-hub dispatches. Brands can access scheduling, tracking, and exception management through the existing Shiprocket dashboard.

About Shiprocket

Shiprocket Limited, India’s leading e-commerce enablement platform on a mission to empower the businesses of Bharat to scale their ventures by unleashing the true power of e-commerce. The platform supports sellers at every step of their digital growth journey, creating a seamless operating system.

With a robust stack of technology integrations, Shiprocket enables shipping, fulfilment, customer communication, marketing tools, and commerce infrastructure for MSMEs, D2C brands, and social commerce retailers across India.

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