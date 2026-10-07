Sabari Constructions Technologies Limited Files DRHP With NSE Emerge

As of March 31, 2026, the company's order book comprised 19 projects across government, private and own-developed projects. These include the redevelopment of Rameswaram Railway Station through its joint venture Sabari URC JV, which was 96.66% complete as on the date of the DRHP, the JIPMER Karaikal Hospital in Puducherry, and buildings and campus development works for the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), NCERT in Andhra Pradesh. The company is also executing a construction project for a metro station and, according to its DRHP filing, has expanded from a single state in Fiscal 2012 to a presence across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi.