Sabari Constructions Technologies Limited Files DRHP With NSE Emerge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 07, 2026: Sabari Constructions Technologies Limited, a Coimbatore-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and infrastructure turnkey contracting company, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) for its proposed Initial Public Offering.
The IPO will comprise a Fresh Issue of up to 63,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, with no Offer for Sale component. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
According to the DRHP, the fresh issue proceeds are proposed to be used to fund the company's working capital requirements of up to ₹16,004.64 Lakhs and for general corporate purposes.
GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, and Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.
Originally established as the partnership firm M/s. Sree Sabari Constructions in 1998 and incorporated as a company in 2011, Sabari Constructions Technologies Limited is an EPC (design and build) and infrastructure turnkey contractor headquartered in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, with a regional office in Chennai. The company undertakes civil construction and EPC projects for government entities through the tender process and serves government departments, metro rail corporations, public sector undertakings and private sector organisations.
As of March 31, 2026, the company's order book comprised 19 projects across government, private and own-developed projects. These include the redevelopment of Rameswaram Railway Station through its joint venture Sabari URC JV, which was 96.66% complete as on the date of the DRHP, the JIPMER Karaikal Hospital in Puducherry, and buildings and campus development works for the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), NCERT in Andhra Pradesh. The company is also executing a construction project for a metro station and, according to its DRHP filing, has expanded from a single state in Fiscal 2012 to a presence across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi.
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The company operates manufacturing units for concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete at Coimbatore and Chennai. As of March 31, 2026, the installed production capacities were 40,560 m³ and 47,808 m³, respectively.
For the period ended March 31, 2026, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹47,142.25 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹9,728.64 Lakhs and PAT of ₹5,662.67 Lakhs.
Disclaimer: Sabari Constructions Technologies Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other considerations, an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge. The DRHP is available on the website of NSE as well as the Book Running Lead Manager. Investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk.
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