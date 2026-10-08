Clastek Engineering Files DRHP With NSE Emerge

Disclaimer: Clastek Engineering Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge. The DRHP is available on the website of NSE as well as the Book Running Lead Manager. Investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk.