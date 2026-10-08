Clastek Engineering Files DRHP With NSE Emerge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 08, 2026: Clastek Engineering Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) for its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 55,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, with no Offer for Sale component. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the Emerge Platform of NSE.
According to the DRHP, the company proposes to use the IPO proceeds for expansion of its existing manufacturing facility at K-22 (2), SIPCOT Industrial Park, Mambakkam Village, Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, capital expansion, repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, and Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the Registrar.
Clastek Engineering Limited, incorporated in 2008, manufactures injection moulds, moulded components and fixtures from its facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. According to its filings, the company designs and manufactures moulds for customer product requirements and undertakes mould proving and production of finished components.
In 2024, the company diversified into fixtures for the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry, along with assembly fixtures and tools. It also provides preventive and breakdown services for fixtures and tools.
Its products include automotive and farm equipment components, medical device housings and home appliance components. The company can manufacture large-dimension moulds of up to 2100 x 1600 mm. It holds ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949 certifications for the manufacture of injection-moulded components.
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The company has exported moulds and moulded components to the USA, Germany and Hungary since 2019 and to Brazil since 2020. It operates from an approximately 3-acre site leased from SIPCOT, with around 2 acres available for expansion. As of May 31, 2026, it operated on a three-shift system with 175 permanent employees, including 142 engineers and technicians.
As of the date of the DRHP, the company’s order book stood at ₹3,188.95 lakhs across 37 customer orders.
For the period ended March 31, 2026, Clastek Engineering reported Revenue from Operations of ₹6,907.12 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,694.60 lakhs and PAT of ₹1,038.80 lakhs.
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Disclaimer: Clastek Engineering Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge. The DRHP is available on the website of NSE as well as the Book Running Lead Manager. Investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.