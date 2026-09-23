Raymond Limited’s Aerospace Arm Emerges Successful In Tender For Indigenous Fighter Aircraft Structures

About Raymond Limited:

With the inception in 1925, Raymond Group has been a pioneer and leader in fabric manufacturing and then forayed in other sectors such as engineering and Real Estate. After demerging its Lifestyle Business and Real Estate verticals into independent entities, Raymond Limited now has two core businesses within the Engineering vertical – Tools and Auto Components and Aerospace and Defence. Raymond’s engineering business commands a leadership position in manufacturing files and hand tools and has a significant presence in national and international markets. With the acquisition of Maini Precision Products Limited (MPPL) Raymond’s engineering business has forayed into the sunrise sectors of Aerospace and Defence. EV components and caters to international as well as domestic markets.