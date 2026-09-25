PC Jeweller Allots 3.64 Crore Shares On Warrant Conversion

New Delhi [India], September 25: PC Jeweller Limited has allotted 3,63,62,222 equity shares to promoter and Managing Director Balram Garg following the conversion of the remaining 3,63,62,222 fully convertible warrants, according to an exchange filing dated September 24, 2026.
The company said its board, through a circular resolution, approved the allotment of 3,63,62,222 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The allotment follows receipt of the balance 75% payment against the issue price of ₹18 per warrant, amounting to approximately ₹49.09 crore. The shares have been issued at ₹18 apiece, including a premium of ₹17 per share.
With this conversion, PC Jeweller has completed the conversion of all 9,72,22,222 warrants originally allotted to Balram Garg through a preferential allotment on a private placement basis.
Following the latest allotment, the company’s paid-up equity share capital increased from ₹977,13,94,855 to ₹980,77,57,077. The capital after allotment comprises 980,77,57,077 equity shares of ₹1 each.
The promoter and promoter group’s holding consequently increased to 39.10% from 38.88%, while the public shareholding stood at 60.90%, compared with 61.12% before the allotment. The newly issued shares will rank pari passu with the company’s existing equity shares.
Disclaimer: This report is based on information disclosed by the company in its exchange filing and is intended for informational purposes only. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Investors should conduct their own research and refer to the company’s official filings, applicable regulatory disclosures and risk factors before making any investment decision.
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