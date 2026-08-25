Zee Entertainment Seeks Fresh SAT Extension For Warrant Subscription

Zee Entertainment seeks one-day SAT extension to complete promoter warrant subscription after ₹76 crore delay
Sunbright Mauritius had earlier been allotted 20.94 crore warrants at ₹126 each following SAT's August 14 relief
Promoter stake could rise from around 4% to as much as 24% on full warrant conversion
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) once again, this time seeking a one-day extension to complete the warrant subscription process for its promoter entity, according to a Moneycontrol report.
The company had reportedly cited delays in fund transit, adding that the money was eventually received but after the deadline had passed. Around ₹76 crore was reportedly in transit at the time. This additional amount could allow Sunbright Mauritius Investments Limited, the promoter group entity, to subscribe to warrants corresponding to up to 2.4 crore shares, sources said. This, in turn, could raise the promoter entity's stake in Zee Entertainment by close to 2 percentage points.
SAT is expected to take up the matter on August 27.
Second Extension Sought In Warrant Process
This is not the first time Zee has sought more time from the tribunal. SAT had earlier permitted the company to raise funds from its promoter entity and had given it a week to complete the warrant subscription. That deadline ended on August 21. Zee had originally asked for a two-week extension, but the tribunal granted only one week.
The matter traces back to July 31, 2026, when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) passed a final order against Zee Entertainment, its chief executive Punit Goenka, and founder-chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra. The order imposed market bans and financial penalties totalling ₹1.48 crore over corporate governance lapses and unauthorised pledging of assets.
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Zee subsequently challenged SEBI's order before SAT. On August 14, the tribunal allowed the company to go ahead with its preferential issue, subject to certain conditions, including completing the warrant subscription within a week.
Following the tribunal's relief, Zee allotted 20.94 crore fully convertible warrants to Sunbright Mauritius Investments Limited on August 21, at a price of ₹126 per warrant. At the time of allotment, the company received 25% of the amount, or ₹31.50 per warrant, translating to ₹659.76 crore.
Under the terms, the warrants can be converted into an equal number of fully paid-up equity shares within 18 months, once the remaining ₹94.50 per warrant is paid. If converted in full, Sunbright Mauritius Investments would hold a 17.90% stake in Zee Entertainment on a fully diluted basis.
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The additional ₹76 crore currently in transit could enable further conversion of up to 2% in the company. The promoter group presently holds close to 4% stake in Zee Entertainment, and if the process goes as planned, this could eventually rise to around 24%.
The warrant allotment followed shareholder approval, in-principle approvals from stock exchanges and the SAT order dated August 14, 2026.