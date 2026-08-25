Zee Entertainment Seeks Fresh SAT Extension For Warrant Subscription

The company had reportedly cited delays in fund transit, adding that the money was eventually received but after the deadline had passed. Around ₹76 crore was reportedly in transit at the time. This additional amount could allow Sunbright Mauritius Investments Limited, the promoter group entity, to subscribe to warrants corresponding to up to 2.4 crore shares, sources said. This, in turn, could raise the promoter entity's stake in Zee Entertainment by close to 2 percentage points.