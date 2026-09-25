Navana.Ai launches ‘Bodhi TTS’, Indian Text-To-Speech Voice AI Model In 10 Indian Languages; Priced At One-Eighth Of ElevenLabs, 60% below Sarvam

Announcing the official rollout of Bodhi TTS, Raoul Nanavati, Co-Founder & CEO of Navana.ai, said, “India runs on voice, and most of it is not in English. Until now, a bank that wanted a voice agent in Marathi or Tamil had to choose between a global model that mispronounced everyday words and a price that only worked for a pilot. We built Bodhi from the ground up to work to represent every accent, so in a country where every region speaks a little differently, businesses get fine-grained control from day one to make their bots sound truly Indian. And we priced it for the call volumes Indian businesses actually run, with everything in the box. One price, every voice, every feature.”