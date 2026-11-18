A notable example is Deloitte’s Amsterdam office, The Edge, where workplace planning moved away from permanently assigned desks towards activity-based working. According to a case study published by the University of Cambridge, Deloitte sought to reduce desk numbers by 36% while accommodating a projected 78% increase in employees. The redesigned workplace introduced different settings for individual work, meetings and collaboration, supported by technology that helps employees identify suitable spaces. A separate case study by workplace technology provider Mapiq reports that the approach supported workforce growth while reducing workplace costs per employee and improving collaboration. The example demonstrates how planning around actual work activities, rather than assigning identical spaces to every employee, can support greater space efficiency.