One Inspection Standard For Furniture, Textiles, Tiles And Toys: Qualis Assurance launches Clear To Load

How does a Clear To Load inspection work?

Services include pre-production, during-production and pre-shipment inspection, container loading supervision, factory audits and lab testing coordination. Bookings are confirmed within 24 hours, and reports are sent within 24 hours of the inspection. Every inspection uses a checklist built from the buyer’s order, AQL sampling under ISO 2859-1, photographs of every defect and a supervisor review. Each report opens with one verdict: Cleared to load, Hold or Not cleared. Lab tests such as EN 71 for toys are carried out by ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratories; Clear To Load draws and seals the samples.