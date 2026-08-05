Ofis Square Strengthens Leadership, Names Ajay Malik As Chief Business Officer

Commenting on the appointment, Gaurav Raj Mittal, Co- Founder & CEO at Ofis Square said: “We are delighted to welcome Ajay Malik to the Ofis Square leadership team. His extensive experience in commercial real estate, strong understanding of enterprise requirements and proven business acumen will be valuable as we strengthen our managed office and enterprise sales vertical. Ajay’s appointment reflects our commitment to building a strong leadership team and further accelerating our growth in the managed workspace segment.”