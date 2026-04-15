Numen Rising, Founded By Madhurima Nigam, Brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience To India For The First Time, Facilitated By Ashley Edelman

The evening unfolded as a carefully curated, immersive journey, beginning with Madhurima Nigam opening the space and sharing the story behind IMMERSIV’s arrival in India. Ashley Edelman then created a sacred and safe container for the experience, guiding participants into a quiet moment of intention-setting, reflecting on what they wished to release or receive. This was followed by a sacred cacao ceremony, an ancient heart-opening ritual designed to gently prepare the body and mind. Participants then transitioned to individual floating beds in warm water, with headphones and eye masks enhancing their inward focus. A 60-minute guided breathwork journey followed, where the water supported the body and the breath facilitated deep transformation. The experience concluded with a gentle reintegration, allowing time to ground and absorb the shifts, and flowed into soul-refreshing food and open conversations, bringing together reflection, connection, and a sense of quiet joy.