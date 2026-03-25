Hiring to Rise 4.7 pc in H1 FY27, Led by E-Commerce, Tech Startups: Report

India's workforce is projected to expand 4.7% in the first half of FY27, driven largely by growth in e-commerce, tech startups, healthcare, pharma and manufacturing, a report said Wednesday.
This improving sentiment is most visible among large enterprises, where 74% indicate expansion, compared to 57% of mid-sized firms and 38% of small businesses, pointing to a scale-driven recovery in employment growth, TeamLease Services projects in its Employment Outlook Report (EOR) for April-September FY27 noted that the momentum carries across sectors, with both digital and core economy industries contributing to the demand.
E-commerce and tech startups led with a net employment change (NEC) of 8.9%, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals at 7%, followed by manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure at 6.6%, said the report.
It projected an NEC of 4.7% during the period.
The report is based on insights from 1,268 employers across 23 industries and 20 cities and was conducted between November 2025 and January 2026.
"India's workforce dynamics are increasingly shaped by structural and policy-led shifts rather than cyclical demand. With the implementation of labour codes, 64% of organisations report an increase in employment costs and 80% are redesigning salary structures, businesses are recalibrating workforce models to align with new statutory frameworks," TeamLease Services Senior Vice President Balasubramanian A said.