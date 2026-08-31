Nostalgia Meets Modern Everyday Fashion As Veteran Actor Mukesh Khanna Launches The Exclusive Shaktimaan Merchandise Collection By KHUSH

Founder Abhishek Sharma explained the thought process behind the launch, which he conceptualized alongside cofounder Khushi Sharma. He believes that moral values are crucial for empowering the youth today. He noted that Shaktimaan was never just entertainment. It was an era where every child learned the importance of honesty. Kids knew that bad deeds belonged to the dark realm of Kilvish, and they believed that staying true to themselves would awaken the Shaktimaan within them. Abhishek emphasized that they are not just putting old costumes on a new generation, but truly inspiring them to step out of the darkness and into the light.