Greenpanel Partners With RVR Delhi Blue Bulls For Green Plantation Drive At IGPL 2026

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Shobhan Mittal, Managing Director & CEO, Greenpanel Industries Limited, said: “Sustainability has always been integral to Greenpanel’s philosophy, and plantation is deeply embedded in our ethos. What makes this initiative particularly relevant to us is the way it connects sporting performance with a tangible environmental outcome. The idea that every birdie can contribute towards planting a sapling creates a simple yet meaningful connection between the game and a greener future. We are pleased to partner with the RVR Delhi Blue Bulls and support an initiative that brings together sport, sustainability and measurable environmental action.”