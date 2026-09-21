India, Bangladesh To Set Up Joint Task Force To Promote Bilateral Trade

India and Bangladesh are engaged in a discussion to set up a joint task force aimed at expanding bilateral trade and investment, a statement said on Sunday.
"The Indian High Commission is maintaining regular communication and discussions with the governments of both countries to expedite the formation of the task force," India's deputy high commissioner in Dhaka, Pawankumar Tulshidas Badhe, was quoted as saying by the Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) here.
According to FBCCI, Badhe met M Fazlul Hoque, administrator of FBCCI and said that the proposed task force could play an important role in expanding bilateral trade and investment by bringing businesses and other stakeholders from both countries into closer engagement.
Badhe sought cooperation from Bangladesh's private sector, particularly through the FBCCI, to move the initiative forward, it said.
A joint task force could play an effective role in increasing bilateral trade and strengthening mutual cooperation, Hoque said and urged businesses and entrepreneurs from both countries to join hands to expand trade and investment in prospective sectors.
The meeting also discussed removing tariff and non-tariff barriers and strengthening commercial ties between the two countries, according to the statement.
Badhe said that visa processing for Bangladeshis travelling to India was eased across categories, and the high commission is currently issuing around 5,000 visas every day.
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The meeting came two days after FBCCI and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) agreed to form business-to-business task forces to address trade and investment barriers and expand bilateral cooperation in a meeting in Dhaka.
Business leaders and officials in Dhaka earlier said that Bangladeshi exporters face non-tariff barriers in India, including testing and certification requirements, customs procedures, port restrictions, licensing rules and high logistics costs.
India's restrictions in 2025 also limited the entry of ready-made garments, processed food, plastics, furniture and other goods through specified land ports.
Following the FBCCI-CII meeting on Friday, Hoque said Bangladesh could learn from India's experience in attracting private and foreign investment in infrastructure, while seeking investment beyond the energy sector amid gas and electricity challenges.
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CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said Indian companies wanted expanded investments in Bangladesh's infrastructure, healthcare and emerging sectors.