The Great GDP Debate: How India's Top Economic Minds are Sparring over its Growth Story

“See, 7.8% looks impressive on the face of it, but we should get into the reality of it. Last year’s GDP growth in the first quarter was also 7.8%, which is claimed for the current year as well. Last year’s GDP has been revised down to 6.9%. So, if you revise last year’s GDP down from what was claimed last year, this year goes up. But that doesn’t explain the whole of it...” Garg said in the interview.