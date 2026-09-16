GLOBOIL India 2026 To Bring Global Edible Oil Leaders to Mumbai for High-Powered Dialogue on Prices, Trade, Sustainability, Biofuels & The Future of Food

The international character of the event will be further strengthened during the Inaugural Ceremony, with addresses scheduled from YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini binti Ahmad, Honourable Minister of Plantation and Commodities, Government of Malaysia. One important feature of the Inaugural Ceremony is the Keynote by Mdm. Izzana Salleh, Secretary General, CPOPC. This will also be addressed by Leadership of Tefla’s, SEA & other international associations like GAPKI & Bursa Malaysia Derivatives.