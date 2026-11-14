Magellanic Cloud Announces Readiness Of UAV Facility Premises (Counter-Drone) Under Joint Venture; Phased Operational Rollout Planned

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891) announced that the premises for its advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) manufacturing and testing facility under its joint venture, MCRAY XTEND INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED (“MCRAY”), are ready, with the deployment of production and testing capabilities and the commencement of commercial operations planned in phases. The facility forms part of the joint venture announced in April 2026 with Rayonix Tech, in collaboration with Israel-based XTEND. The facility is designed to support the phased rollout of manufacturing, assembly, system integration, testing, and distribution of tactical drone systems powered by XTEND’s proprietary XOS autonomy platform.

Key Highlights:

Joint Venture – Facility Premises Ready: The physical premises are ready to support the planned phased deployment of manufacturing, calibration, system integration, and flight-testing capabilities under one roof.

Phased Rollout of Operational Capabilities: Production and testing capabilities will be deployed in phases, with commercial operations planned to commence progressively in alignment with Indian defence and security requirements.

60% Equity Stake in Joint Venture: Magellanic Cloud holds a 60% equity stake in MCRAY.

Powered by XTEND’s XOS Platform: MCRAY is positioned as the exclusive manufacturing and distribution partner in India for select platforms running on XTEND’s proprietary XOS operating system, delivering AI-assisted human-guided autonomy, autonomous navigation, and unified multi-domain robotic control.

Planned Tactical Drone Portfolio: The facility is structured to support the assembly and rollout of tactical platforms, including:

Wolverine: AI-assisted tactical and combat operations.

Scorpio 500 & Scorpio 1000: Precision strike capabilities and extended-range reconnaissance.

XTENDER: Micro-ISR indoor and outdoor surveillance in GPS-denied environments.

Honey Badger: Rugged operations in harsh, mission-critical environments.

Supporting Make in India Defence Modernisation: The project aligns with Aatmanirbhar Bharat objectives and positions the Company to participate in government defence initiatives.

Strategic Outlook & Operational Focus

Addressing Defence & Security Requirements: The facility aims to cater to evolving procurement requirements across Indian defence and security agencies following operational commencement.

Integrated Lifecycle & Support Model: The proposed business model combines tactical platform sales with potential software licensing, localised maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO), and lifecycle support services.

Cross-Ecosystem Synergies: The planned UAV platforms and autonomous software architecture may complement Magellanic Cloud’s existing AI surveillance ecosystem (iVIS) and drone capabilities (Scandron).

Global Export Potential: The collaboration may support future export opportunities, subject to applicable approvals, regulatory requirements, and market conditions.

Commenting on development, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Chairman & Managing Director, Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: “The readiness of the premises for our UAV facility under the previously announced joint venture is an important step in strengthening our defence technology capabilities. Through MCRAY and our collaboration with Rayonix Tech and XTEND, we intend to develop local capabilities for advanced autonomous systems and pursue opportunities to serve India’s evolving defence and security requirements.”

About XTEND

XTEND is an Israel-based defence and robotics company specialising in AI-powered UAVs and autonomous software systems. Its proprietary XOS operating system supports AI-driven navigation and human-guided robotic operations.

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891), headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company delivers solutions across smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries and joint ventures—Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, MCRAY XTEND India, and JNIT Technologies—Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, BFSI, PSUs, and urban security systems.

The company is backed by a team of over 1,600 professionals and has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.